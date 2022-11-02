Hong Kong touts its reopening to Wall Street despite covid controversies, typhoon
- City’s financial summit drew executives from Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley—but featured little debate
Hong Kong’s attempts to welcome back global investors with a flagship summit were overshadowed by the controversial handling of a top local official’s Covid-19 test result, a typhoon and a lack of debate over how coronavirus restrictions have weakened investors’ confidence in both Hong Kong and mainland China.
Hong Kong’s attempts to welcome back global investors with a flagship summit were overshadowed by the controversial handling of a top local official’s Covid-19 test result, a typhoon and a lack of debate over how coronavirus restrictions have weakened investors’ confidence in both Hong Kong and mainland China.
Some of Wall Street’s top brass, including the chief executives or chairmen of Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Morgan Stanley and UBS Group AG, gathered on Wednesday at the city’s Four Seasons Hotel for a summit hosted by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority. Local officials touted the event as a watershed moment showing that Hong Kong is joining much of the rest of the world in trying to return to normality, having had to align closely with China’s zero-Covid policy for much of the pandemic until recently.
Some of Wall Street’s top brass, including the chief executives or chairmen of Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Morgan Stanley and UBS Group AG, gathered on Wednesday at the city’s Four Seasons Hotel for a summit hosted by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority. Local officials touted the event as a watershed moment showing that Hong Kong is joining much of the rest of the world in trying to return to normality, having had to align closely with China’s zero-Covid policy for much of the pandemic until recently.
Hong Kong’s Chief Executive John Lee made an upbeat speech, telling an audience of around 250 people from more than 100 international financial institutions that the occasion was “the Hong Kong onstage again summit." Those attending included around 40 CEOs or chairpersons, half of whom flew in from elsewhere, according to HKMA, the city’s de facto central bank.
The summit opened on Tuesday evening with a banquet at the city’s M+ art museum, which took place as one of the biggest typhoons of the year approached Hong Kong. Guests were served local delicacies including bamboo pith in chicken soup and baked crab meat with cheddar cheese, alongside an orchestra that played traditional Chinese and western music.
The summit drew criticism on social media because Paul Chan, the city’s financial secretary, was allowed to attend despite having tested positive for Covid-19 last week while traveling in the Middle East.
The majority of arrivals to the city have to navigate through myriad tests and restrictions as well as a mask-wearing mandate in all public places. Although the city scrapped hotel quarantine in late September, it still uses what it refers to as a “0+3" system. Arrivals can’t enter bars and restaurants for three days and, if they test positive for Covid-19 within a week of arrival, will generally be ordered to isolate for seven days, or risk jail time.
After returning to Hong Kong the day before the conference, Mr. Chan was treated as a recovered case based on his PCR test result on arrival, the government said, without elaborating. He delivered a speech in-person—without wearing a mask—on the prospect of sustainable finance and fintech innovation in Hong Kong. He stayed through Wednesday’s event but skipped lunch on site.
Senior executives attending the financial summit can opt to leave Hong Kong on a private jet if they test positive. They will be allowed to enter restaurants as long as they stay in a private room. These options aren’t available to most people.
Several Wall Street leaders pulled out of the summit after catching the coronavirus. They include Jane Fraser, Citi’s chief executive, and Jonathan Gray, Blackstone’s president and chief operating officer. They were both due to speak at the event.
HKMA Chief Executive Eddie Yue didn’t answer when he was asked by members of the local press what he thought about the financial secretary being allowed to attend the event.
The panels on Wednesday also featured senior executives from some of Wall Street’s biggest firms, including BlackRock Inc., Blackstone and KKR & Co. They covered a range of topics from global market volatility and central bank digital currencies to sustainable investing and the future of finance.
Absent from the discussions was China’s zero-Covid policy and how it has hurt the country’s economic growth, dragged down its financial markets and damaged international investors’ confidence. There was also no talk about whether Hong Kong’s own coronavirus restrictions—which have hampered travel for the last two years—have hurt the city’s standing as a financial center.
Three pre-recorded interviews conducted by Mr. Yue were streamed at the event. They were with the governor of China’s central bank and senior officials at the country’s banking and insurance regulator and its securities regulator. The majority of the officials’ remarks appeared to repeat previously published talking points. But the audience laughed and clapped when Fang Xinghai, vice chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, offered a piece of advice to international investors trying to understand China.
“I would advise international investors to find out what’s really going on in China, and what’s the good intention of our government, by themselves. Don’t read too much of the international media," Mr. Fang said, adding that international media don’t understand China.
After multiyear travel restrictions, Hong Kong has been battered by an exodus of professionals, many of whom relocated to regional rivals such as Singapore or other parts of the world. The government announced several initiatives last month, including new talent visa programs, property tax holidays for nonresidents and plans to entice high-tech startups and international companies to list on the city’s stock exchange.
Half an hour before the conference wrapped up early afternoon local time, the city’s observatory hoisted its Typhoon No. 8 storm signal, prompting the early closure of stock and derivatives markets, schools, businesses and government offices. The conference continued.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text