Hong Kong’s biggest property developers plunged Monday. Shares of billionaire Li Ka Shing’s CK Asset fell 9.3%, while Henderson Land lost 13.2%. The immediate trigger seems to be a Reuters story on Friday saying that Chinese officials told property tycoons in Hong Kong to be more patriotic and back Beijing’s interests in the city, including solving the city’s acute housing shortage. The Wall Street Journal reported in March that Beijing is planning to target the city’s wealth gap and runaway housing prices, with proposals like broadening the city’s tax base and increasing land supply.

Hong Kong’s home prices have more than tripled in the past 15 years, according to an index compiled by property agent Centaline. With median house prices at 20.7 times median household income, Hong Kong was the least-affordable housing market in the world for the 11th consecutive year in 2020, according to research company Demographia.

Investors are clearly worried that Beijing’s recent common prosperity call could soon be heard in the freewheeling financial center, too. Skyrocketing housing prices are one cause of wealth inequality in the city, where homeownership is lower than in many developed economies. Real estate billionaires in the city of seven million are some of the richest people in the world.

State media have seized upon unaffordable home prices as a reason for the 2019 protests. With Beijing getting more assertive in the city, it is unsurprising that more aggressive policies to tackle the issue appear to be in the pipeline. Property tycoons have long been influential under the city’s political system.

Deflating the property bubble requires shaking up the city’s political economy and tax policy, however. More than 20% of Hong Kong’s total government revenue in the past five fiscal years came from land sales, twice as much as from salaries taxes. That is partly how Hong Kong has managed to keep its taxes so low.

Hong Kong’s housing market has produced immense wealth for some people. Leaner times could be ahead.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text

