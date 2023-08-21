Honor to re-enter India under strategic JV route

Honor to re-enter India under strategic JV route2 min read 21 Aug 2023, 07:10 PM IST
The brand, formerly owned by Huawei, is being licensed by Gurgaon-based PSAV Global, which will invest ₹1,000 crore via debt funding to set up operations in India and be fully controlled by local partners
New Delhi: Chinese smartphone maker Honor will re-enter the India market in September in a new avatar. The brand, formerly owned by Huawei, is being licensed by Gurgaon-based PSAV Global, which will invest ₹1,000 crore via debt funding to set up operations in India and be fully controlled by local partners.