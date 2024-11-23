Honoring Fatherhood and Tradition: Suresh Padmanabhan’s Impact at Sangeetha

Published23 Nov 2024, 10:41 AM IST
Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 22: The mention of Sangeetha Restaurant brings to mind the warmth and rich flavors of South Indian cuisine for countless individuals. Yet, for Suresh Padmanabhan and his daughter, Sanjana Suresh, Sangeetha signifies so much more—it represents a cherished home, a committed family endeavour, and a testament to unwavering dedication and values that have flourished over the decades. The odyssey of Sangeetha commenced in 1985 with the opening of its first outlet at Parry's Corner, Chennai. A modest beginning was fueled by Suresh's vision to deliver the finest quality food and exceptional service and to ensure every guest felt the comfort of home. This small venture gradually metamorphosed into an iconic institution, symbolising the essence of South Indian warmth and hospitality. The inception of Sangeetha was marked by Suresh Padmanabhan's first restaurant in 1985, with a second outlet initiated by his brother Rajagopal in Mylapore under Suresh's guidance. Over the past four decades, these pioneers have spread the Sangeetha brand across Chennai and globally, a journey now supported by the new generation—Sanjana Suresh and Anirudh Rajagopal. At Sangeetha, the dedicated workforce, many of whom have been with the restaurant for decades, have been its pillars of strength. Prioritising the well-being of its employees, Sangeetha treats its staff as family, fostering a supportive and nurturing environment. Sanjana speaks fondly of her lifelong connection to Sangeetha, having been involved in the family business from a young age. She recalls sitting on a small chair in her father's office, observing the intricacies of running a cherished establishment. Today, she works alongside her father, continuing the legacy that intertwines both family and business values. In addition to her role at Sangeetha, Sanjana is a trained chef, having honed her culinary skills at the prestigious Le Cordon Bleu in London, one of the most renowned culinary schools in the world. Currently pursuing her Master's at the Indian School of Business (ISB) while simultaneously working at her family’s restaurants, Sanjana’s educational background complements her hands-on experience in the industry, ensuring she brings both tradition and innovation to the restaurant’s offerings. Similarly, Anirudh cherishes memories of family meals at the RA Puram branch, where his father Rajagopal exemplified leadership and entrepreneurial spirit, inspiring Anirudh’s own journey into the business world. Sanjana and Anirudh have embraced modern technology to maintain the highest standards of hygiene and quality, frequently attending kitchen fairs worldwide to continually learn and improve their practices. For Suresh, Sangeetha has always transcended beyond just culinary endeavors—it is profoundly about people. His philosophy, grounded in constant dedication and treating everyone with respect, has been pivotal in building Sangeetha’s esteemed reputation. While many pursue rapid expansion, Suresh emphasises quality, consistency, and providing genuine value to every customer. Suresh’s journey from humble beginnings, characterised by relentless work and modest pay, exemplifies commitment and resilience. His ethos of hard work and hands-on leadership remains a cornerstone of Sangeetha’s success, reflected in the respect and loyalty of a well-treated team. Guided by the ancient Indian adage "Atithi Devo Bhava" (The guest is God), Sangeetha extends its philosophy of exemplary service and respect to its guests. From its inaugural outlet to its widespread locations, Sangeetha continues to foster a welcoming, family-centric ambience where each guest is embraced as part of the Sangeetha family. If you're travelling to Chennai and miss dining at Sangeetha, you're overlooking an essential part of the city's authentic culinary experience. As Sangeetha moves forward, it maintains its core principles while embracing new challenges. Sanjana, alongside her father, is poised to lead the business into a promising future, ensuring the values of love, authenticity, and hospitality continue to define Sangeetha. Visit www.sangeethaveg.com and www.sangeethasdesimane.com (Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PNN and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

