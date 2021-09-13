Hope to restart Jet 2.0 by Jan-March 2022: Murari Lal Jalan

NEW DELHI: Jet Airways (India) Ltd , which has been grounded since April 2019, hopes to resume domestic operations by January-March 2022, the airline's new owners Jalan-Kalrock consortium said in a statement on Monday.

"The process of reviving the grounded carrier is on track with the existing Air Operator Certificate (AOC) already under process for revalidation," as per the statement. “The Consortium is working closely with the relevant authorities and airport coordinators on slot allocation, required airport infrastructure, and night parking."

The new owners of Jet Airways have appointed captain Sudhir Gaur as accountable manager, and acting chief executive.

"Jet Airways 2.0 aims at restarting domestic operations by Q1-2022, and short haul international operations by Q3/Q4 2022. Our plan is to have 50+ aircraft in 3 years and 100+ in 5 years which also fits perfectly well with the short-term and long-term business plan of the Consortium," Murarilal Jalan, lead member of the Jalan Kalrock Consortium and the proposed non-executive chairman of the airline said in the statement.

"The aircraft are being selected based on competitive long term leasing solutions," Jalan added.

Jalan didn't comment on various legal issues that could potentially derail the resurrection of the airline. Queries sent to Jalan, through a public relation firm representing the entrepreneur, have yielded no response.

As things stand, Punjab National Bank, one of the lenders of the airline which had earlier approved the resolution plan, has challenged it at the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) posing a fresh hurdle to the Jalan-Kalrock consortium’s attempt to revive the grounded carrier.

This happened barely a week after NCLAT agreed to hear claims by Jet Airways employee associations, which flagged concerns about pending pay and retirement benefits under the resolution plan.

PNB's plea could set a precedent for other creditors of the airline to approach the court to seek relief in the future, said a senior aviation consultant, who spoke under the condition of anonymity, adding that the legal challenges could delay the re-launch of the airline.

Meanwhile, the new owners of Jet Airways will also have to apply afresh for airport slots that were taken away when the airline was grounded in April 2019.

Before Jet Airways was grounded, it operated several prime slots from Mumbai and New Delhi. Flights in the early morning and late evening usually provide higher yields as they target business travellers. Jet Airways 2.0 may not have this advantage anymore.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.