Hope to restart Jet 2.0 by Jan-March 2022: Murari Lal Jalan

"Jet Airways 2.0 aims at restarting domestic operations by Q1-2022, and short haul international operations by Q3/Q4 2022. Our plan is to have 50+ aircraft in 3 years and 100+ in 5 years which also fits perfectly well with the short-term and long-term business plan of the Consortium," Murarilal Jalan, lead member of the Jalan Kalrock Consortium and the proposed non-executive chairman of the airline said in the statement.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}