Hopes of Tata-Mistry truce fade over valuation mismatch

While the Shapporji Pallonji Group did not respond to a request for a comment on, a person close to the group said that the Mistry family will counter the valuation estimates put forth by Tatas. “Please refer to a previous NCLAT order of 2017 on maintainability which today has achieved finality in law. That order recorded a value in excess of ₹1 lakh crore. Since then valuation of TCS has increased significantly, nearly doubled," the person said citing the NCLAT order of 2017. A potential delay in resolution could hamper SP group’s plans to deleverage amid piling debt. The Shapoorji Pallonji Group has been under considerable financial strain for a while. In September, it missed a deadline to repay dues to group company Sterling and Wilson Solar Ltd, raising doubts about the Group’s ability to service its debt amid a faltering fundraising plan.