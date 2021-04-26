India is facing an unprecedented oxygen crisis at the moment and requires all the support to tide over, said founder and CEO of Paytm Vijay Shekhar Sharma while speaking about the company's plans to import oxygen concentrators.

"The country needs oxygen support; large oxygen tankers, oxygen cylinders and something that can produce oxygen locally, which is oxygen concentrators," said Sharma.

For this reason, he said, his company is importing at least 10,000 oxygen concentrators and hoping to ramp up the number to 20,000 to 30,000.

Paytm on Sunday launched a donation drive to import oxygen concentrators and other health-related supplies. It has already sourced supplies of different sizes and is looking to donate them to health institutions across the country.

Sharma said that Paytm will be matching the amount donated by individuals to double the supply of concentrators in the country.

Explaining why it is focussing on concentrators, he said: "When we saw at Paytm that a lot of our employees and their family members were getting impacted by oxygen shortage, we were wondering what could we do. So, we started sourcing these devices for the employees."

"By the time we realised that there was a scarcity of oxygen supply in India, we realised that oxygen concentrators can quickly and sustainably solve the problem at the level of hospitals, home care. This generated the hunt for the oxygen concentrators," he said.

Sharma said that they spoke to suppliers from different countries and realised that a large number can be sourced if an advance is paid.

"One of the team members then pointed out that we could go for a dollar-for-dollar match donation to procure double the quantity. We are hence hopeful that donations will come and we will continue to source the device," said Sharma.

"Another interesting idea has come and we are calling upon other startups, businesses and asking if they would like to match rupee-to-rupee contribution and double the supply of oxygen concentrators," he added.

He says it would be a great support for India in the present oxygen crisis.

