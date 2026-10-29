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Horizon Industrial Parks eyes strong leasing, expansion; Q2 revenue grows 30%

Madhurima Nandy
3 min read29 Oct 2026, 08:06 PM IST
Urvish Rambhia, whole-time director and chief executive of Horizon Industrial Parks.
Urvish Rambhia, whole-time director and chief executive of Horizon Industrial Parks.
Summary

The Blackstone-backed firm closed 2.5 million sq ft of leasing in Q2, and turned profitable during the quarter. 

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Horizon Industrial Parks has reported robust demand to lease warehouse space, even as it turned a profit in the September quarter.

Horizon Industrial Parks has reported robust demand to lease warehouse space, even as it turned a profit in the September quarter.

On Thursday, the Blackstone-backed company said it leased out 2.5 million sq. ft in the September quarter, taking the total in the first six months of FY27 to 4.4 million sq. ft, or 68% of its full-year target of 6.5 million sq. ft.

On Thursday, the Blackstone-backed company said it leased out 2.5 million sq. ft in the September quarter, taking the total in the first six months of FY27 to 4.4 million sq. ft, or 68% of its full-year target of 6.5 million sq. ft.

The warehousing and industrial infrastructure development firm, which got publicly listed in August, posted a net profit of 13.9 crore in the second quarter, against a net loss of 76.1 crore a year earlier. Revenue rose 30% to 215 crore, driven by record quarterly leasing.

Expansion plans

Horizon Industrial Parks has a network of around 61 million sq. ft across 46 assets in 10 cities, including 32 million sq. ft of operational assets and a land bank of 2,300 acres. It also owns an in-city platform comprising 17 sites across metros, totaling 7 million sq. ft. Its first multi-storey in-city asset is progressing toward delivery in the fourth quarter.

Also Read | Adani Airports, IHCL to develop eight hotels with over 2,000 rooms

“Leasing demand continues to remain strong, driven by consumption across sectors. A larger share of the demand for us is now from industrial customers. As the sector becomes more consolidated and institutionalized, it also presents a big growth phase for us. We are looking at expansion through various strategies,” Urvish Rambhia, CEO, Horizon Industrial Parks, said in an interview.

After the IPO, the company has significantly deleveraged, with debt falling to 2,765 crore at the end of September quarter, from 6,884 crore at the end of the March quarter.

For expansion, Horizon has land in place to build around 29 million sq. ft, where it can build 6-7 million sq. ft every year. Rambhia said the company will look at organic growth as well as inorganic growth through acquisitions.

“We will do land acquisitions for greenfield projects and also explore opportunities to buy sub-scale platforms,” he added.

Institutional interest grows

Logistics is one of the biggest asset classes for Blackstone globally, and owning more than 1.2 billion sq. ft of logistics and warehousing space worldwide. But it is a relatively new line of business for the asset manager in India, one it entered only six years ago.

India's warehousing and logistics sector has seen substantial interest from institutional investors in recent years.

Also Read | Godrej Properties lines up ₹32,000 crore of launches in second half of FY27

Mint reported in August that the logistics platform of private equity firm Alta Capital is acquiring warehouses in three metros from Singapore's Xander Investment Management for around 2000 crore.

Global asset manager Brookfield in October said it has acquired a 10.5 million sq. ft portfolio from ESR India, making its entry into the country's industrial and logistics real estate sector. As part of the transaction, Brookfield has committed 4,300 crore towards the acquisition and the future development of the portfolio, with ESR continuing to manage the properties for the near term.

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Meet the Author

Madhurima Nandy

Madhurima is Senior Editor at Mint and tracks and writes on real estate, urban issues and infrastrucRead more

ture. Besides news stories, she also writes longform stories. She has over two decades of experience in journalism, and has tracked India's real estate sector closely. Real estate in India is complex and fascinating, and she is one of the few journalists who has tracked the sector over the years and mapped critical events—from the Lehman impact in 2008, to the NBFC-led liquidity crisis, to the boom cycle after the 2020 pandemic. She is a Bengaluru-based business journalist but is always looking forward to travel wherever a story takes her. It could be Ayodhya or Jewar to witness the rise of new property markets, or Goa and Hyderabad to experience the changing real estate landscape. Real estate can be a tricky subject, so her aim is always to dig beneath the surface and tell a story as accurately as possible for the readers.<br><br>She has worked in newsrooms across Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kolkata. She has a Masters degree in English Literature and a postgraduate diploma in journalism from Symbiosis, Pune.

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Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesNewsHorizon Industrial Parks eyes strong leasing, expansion; Q2 revenue grows 30%

Horizon Industrial Parks eyes strong leasing, expansion; Q2 revenue grows 30%

Madhurima Nandy
3 min read29 Oct 2026, 08:06 PM IST
Urvish Rambhia, whole-time director and chief executive of Horizon Industrial Parks.
Urvish Rambhia, whole-time director and chief executive of Horizon Industrial Parks.
Summary

The Blackstone-backed firm closed 2.5 million sq ft of leasing in Q2, and turned profitable during the quarter. 

Gift this article

Horizon Industrial Parks has reported robust demand to lease warehouse space, even as it turned a profit in the September quarter.

Horizon Industrial Parks has reported robust demand to lease warehouse space, even as it turned a profit in the September quarter.

On Thursday, the Blackstone-backed company said it leased out 2.5 million sq. ft in the September quarter, taking the total in the first six months of FY27 to 4.4 million sq. ft, or 68% of its full-year target of 6.5 million sq. ft.

On Thursday, the Blackstone-backed company said it leased out 2.5 million sq. ft in the September quarter, taking the total in the first six months of FY27 to 4.4 million sq. ft, or 68% of its full-year target of 6.5 million sq. ft.

The warehousing and industrial infrastructure development firm, which got publicly listed in August, posted a net profit of 13.9 crore in the second quarter, against a net loss of 76.1 crore a year earlier. Revenue rose 30% to 215 crore, driven by record quarterly leasing.

Expansion plans

Horizon Industrial Parks has a network of around 61 million sq. ft across 46 assets in 10 cities, including 32 million sq. ft of operational assets and a land bank of 2,300 acres. It also owns an in-city platform comprising 17 sites across metros, totaling 7 million sq. ft. Its first multi-storey in-city asset is progressing toward delivery in the fourth quarter.

Also Read | Adani Airports, IHCL to develop eight hotels with over 2,000 rooms

“Leasing demand continues to remain strong, driven by consumption across sectors. A larger share of the demand for us is now from industrial customers. As the sector becomes more consolidated and institutionalized, it also presents a big growth phase for us. We are looking at expansion through various strategies,” Urvish Rambhia, CEO, Horizon Industrial Parks, said in an interview.

After the IPO, the company has significantly deleveraged, with debt falling to 2,765 crore at the end of September quarter, from 6,884 crore at the end of the March quarter.

For expansion, Horizon has land in place to build around 29 million sq. ft, where it can build 6-7 million sq. ft every year. Rambhia said the company will look at organic growth as well as inorganic growth through acquisitions.

“We will do land acquisitions for greenfield projects and also explore opportunities to buy sub-scale platforms,” he added.

Institutional interest grows

Logistics is one of the biggest asset classes for Blackstone globally, and owning more than 1.2 billion sq. ft of logistics and warehousing space worldwide. But it is a relatively new line of business for the asset manager in India, one it entered only six years ago.

India's warehousing and logistics sector has seen substantial interest from institutional investors in recent years.

Also Read | Godrej Properties lines up ₹32,000 crore of launches in second half of FY27

Mint reported in August that the logistics platform of private equity firm Alta Capital is acquiring warehouses in three metros from Singapore's Xander Investment Management for around 2000 crore.

Global asset manager Brookfield in October said it has acquired a 10.5 million sq. ft portfolio from ESR India, making its entry into the country's industrial and logistics real estate sector. As part of the transaction, Brookfield has committed 4,300 crore towards the acquisition and the future development of the portfolio, with ESR continuing to manage the properties for the near term.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Madhurima Nandy

Madhurima is Senior Editor at Mint and tracks and writes on real estate, urban issues and infrastrucRead more

ture. Besides news stories, she also writes longform stories. She has over two decades of experience in journalism, and has tracked India's real estate sector closely. Real estate in India is complex and fascinating, and she is one of the few journalists who has tracked the sector over the years and mapped critical events—from the Lehman impact in 2008, to the NBFC-led liquidity crisis, to the boom cycle after the 2020 pandemic. She is a Bengaluru-based business journalist but is always looking forward to travel wherever a story takes her. It could be Ayodhya or Jewar to witness the rise of new property markets, or Goa and Hyderabad to experience the changing real estate landscape. Real estate can be a tricky subject, so her aim is always to dig beneath the surface and tell a story as accurately as possible for the readers.<br><br>She has worked in newsrooms across Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kolkata. She has a Masters degree in English Literature and a postgraduate diploma in journalism from Symbiosis, Pune.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesNewsHorizon Industrial Parks eyes strong leasing, expansion; Q2 revenue grows 30%
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