Hospital investors line up over $2 bn in exits as covid-19 recedes

“Covid waves have shown the supply lag in the sector and easing of covid has brought in pent-up demand for many treatments that had been paused. Companies are now preparing for capacity building through organic route or consolidation, and this is leading to many hospital transactions in the offing," said Satish Chander, partner, True North. “Well-run quality companies have created value as they have bridged demand-supply gap and have been good investments for investors over long periods," Chander added.