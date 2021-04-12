Hospitality association FHRAI writes to chief ministers to ease curbs

Federation of Hotel & Restaurant Associations of India ( FHRAI ) on Monday said that it has written to chief ministers and the chief secretaries of all the states in the country requesting a facilitative environment for the revival of the hospitality sector.

The hospitality association has asked that the policy of imposing blanket ban or selective restrictions on hospitality establishments be abolished and under restrictions, establishments be given relaxations or waiver of statutory payments such as electricity charges, property taxes and excise license fees, among others.

Imposition of night curfews and full or partial lockdowns by states across Maharashtra, Gujarat, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, among others has brought the hospitality sector to its knees, the association said.

FHRAI has asked that meeting and gathering norms for hotels, banquets, and open venues should be made in commensurate to the size of the venue. It has also requested that except in case of complete lockdown or in containment zones, functioning of hospitality establishments should be allowed as per the SOPs and protocols.

“To avoid undue trouble and harassment, we are requesting that the states do away with the practice of obtaining the permission of local administration and authorities. In view of the sudden night curfews being implemented in different cities, we request that guests attending marriages be allowed to use invitation cards in place of curfew passes. Most importantly though, we request the state governments to recognize the service of hospitality workers as that of frontline corona warriors and recommend them for priority vaccination," said Gurbaxish Singh Kohli, vice-president, FHRAI.

As per the estimates of FHRAI, as of today, 30% of hotels and restaurants in the country have shut down permanently due to financial losses brought by the ongoing pandemic. Over 20% of hotels and restaurants haven’t opened fully after the first lockdown in 2020 while the remaining 50% continue to run in losses and revenues are below 50% of the pre-covid levels.

