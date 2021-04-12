Hospitality association FHRAI writes to chief ministers to ease curbs

“To avoid undue trouble and harassment, we are requesting that the states do away with the practice of obtaining the permission of local administration and authorities. In view of the sudden night curfews being implemented in different cities, we request that guests attending marriages be allowed to use invitation cards in place of curfew passes. Most importantly though, we request the state governments to recognize the service of hospitality workers as that of frontline corona warriors and recommend them for priority vaccination," said Gurbaxish Singh Kohli, vice-president, FHRAI.