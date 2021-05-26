Hospitality body submit suggestions to FM ahead of GST council meeting

The industry body also suggested that all F&B revenue in a hotel and standalone restaurant be treated as bundled services and be charged 5% GST on composite scheme for units that are not availing input tax credit (ITC) and 12% GST for units that are availing ITC. IGST billing to the hotels for corporate bookings and meetings, incentives, conferencing & exhibitions (MICE) should also be allowed since it will enable the companies to avail GST input credit which will incentivize them to spend their annual budgets in Indian cities.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}