Hospitality firms do brisk business as tourist throng popular destinations

“In fact, due to the lockdown in Goa and some parts in south India our guests are shifting their bookings to other places. Goa bookings are now being shifted to properties in Pune, Maharashtra and even in newer destinations like Wada, Khapoli. Towards the North, exceptionally high demand has been for destinations such as Bhimtal, Manali, Kullu , Mussorie, Nainital Dharamsala where most of our properties are booked till mid-August. We have seen guests staying for over a month representing over 25% of our demand, which was more or less non-existent prior to the pandemic," said Ankita Sheth, co-founder of Vista Rooms.