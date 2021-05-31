Hospitality, tourism industries seek sops from government

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With no stimulus package being announced for the badly hit hospitality and tourism sector, industry bodies are seeking sops from the government to keep the sector afloat. The sole respite for the sector has been Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) 3.0 which has been recently modified. The finance ministry has recently removed the ceiling of ₹500 crore of loan outstanding as on 29 February 2020 to be eligible to get the credit under the scheme. Now, a larger set of hospitality firms will be able to avail the scheme which is subject to maximum additional ECLGS assistance to each borrower being limited to 40% or Rs.200 crore, whichever is lower.

With no stimulus package being announced for the badly hit hospitality and tourism sector, industry bodies are seeking sops from the government to keep the sector afloat. The sole respite for the sector has been Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) 3.0 which has been recently modified. The finance ministry has recently removed the ceiling of ₹500 crore of loan outstanding as on 29 February 2020 to be eligible to get the credit under the scheme. Now, a larger set of hospitality firms will be able to avail the scheme which is subject to maximum additional ECLGS assistance to each borrower being limited to 40% or Rs.200 crore, whichever is lower.

Earlier, HAI has made representations to Prime Minister and finance ministry asking for relief on key areas including one-time settlement of loans and waiver of all statutory liabilities (property tax/ lease rentals/license fee /excise fee) at Centre, State and Municipal levels for the pandemic period, stimulus package for subsidising salaries of hotel employees.

At the recently concluded GST Council meeting held on 28 May, the hospitality and travel sector, which pitched for tax rationalisation, did not get any concessions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Apart from reducing GST rates on hotel bookings, FHRAI has requested to remove GST for rent payments for players who are not eligible to claim the input tax credit and allow hospitality establishments to get refund of unutilised GST credit lying with state governments. It has also made multiple representations to finance ministry and Reserve Bank of India urging for policy measures required in helping the industry in its survival efforts.

“The GST Council meet had no mention about the precarious situation of the tourism and hospitality sector in the country," said Gurbaxish Singh Kohli, vice president, FHRAI. “The hospitality industry is on thin ice and the government’s continued nonchalance towards it is worrisome. We have our hopes completely pinned on the announcements of stimulus packages from the finance ministry and pray that it does our industry justice."

The total revenue of the hotel industry fell roughly 75% in the last financial year. The industry has taken a revenue hit of close to Rs.1.30 lakh crore in FY 2020-21. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The industry association has requested the GST council to consider taxing only the service fee at 10% rather than taxing the whole tour package cost. It has also urged that GST/IGST may be fully exempted on the services provided outside India including neighbouring countries even if the package includes India tour.

“Until and unless we reduce taxes on the tourism products, we will not be able to compete with South Asian and other neighbouring countries as tax on tourism in these countries is very low compared to our country," said Rajiv Mehra, president IATO. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With severe covid 19 wave in India, inbound tourism has remained restricted for the last 14 months with multiple countries imposing travel ban on India.