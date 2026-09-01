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Listed hotel chains take the road less travelled to find new growth in obscure locations

Varuni Khosla
5 min read1 Sep 2026, 11:45 AM IST
The broader trend suggests India's hotel growth is shifting from a metro-centric model to a geographically diversified, destination-led model.
The broader trend suggests India's hotel growth is shifting from a metro-centric model to a geographically diversified, destination-led model.
Summary

Hotel companies are broadening their reach by exploring lesser-known destinations as domestic tourism flourishes. Recent developments highlight a shift towards management contracts in smaller markets, identifying unique travel demands and enhancing brand visibility across diverse regions.

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As the country’s domestic tourism grows, riding India's buoyant leisure travel trend, listed hospitality companies are rapidly signing up hotels in obscure micro-markets from Barapani to Maniyagarh Hills and Omkareshwar.

As the country’s domestic tourism grows, riding India's buoyant leisure travel trend, listed hospitality companies are rapidly signing up hotels in obscure micro-markets from Barapani to Maniyagarh Hills and Omkareshwar.

Hotel companies are fanning out, looking aggressively for contracts to increase not only their income from management fee but also to widen their presence across tier-III and IV markets as development peaks in the bigger cities.

Recent signings include ITC Hotels’ Storii at Amchong Tea Estate on the outskirts of Guwahati and a Welcomhotel in Salasar, Rajasthan. Taj parent Indian Hotel Companies Ltd added properties in Jawai, Bharatpur, in Rajasthan, Sindhudurg in Maharashtra and signed one in Barapani, Meghalaya.

Hotel companies are fanning out, looking aggressively for contracts to increase not only their income from management fee but also to widen their presence across tier-III and IV markets as development peaks in the bigger cities.

Recent signings include ITC Hotels’ Storii at Amchong Tea Estate on the outskirts of Guwahati and a Welcomhotel in Salasar, Rajasthan. Taj parent Indian Hotel Companies Ltd added properties in Jawai, Bharatpur, in Rajasthan, Sindhudurg in Maharashtra and signed one in Barapani, Meghalaya.

Lemon Tree announced hotels in Omkareshwar and Chitrakoot in Madhya Pradesh in January, Khurpatal in Uttarakhand, Barog in Himachal Pradesh and Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh.

Also Read | Luxury or budget? Hotel chains strike upon a juicy middle ground

Scale is becoming less about room count alone and more about the breadth of brands and distribution that a company can offer owners and guests. Oberoi Hotels parent EIH has been taking its brands to destination-led markets, with recent and planned properties including Makaibari Tea Estate in West Bengal, Kabini and Hampi in Karnataka, and Rajgarh Palace atop the Maniyagarh Hills in Chandra Nagar, Madhya Pradesh.

The expansion is not simply about moving into smaller cities, said consultants. Hotel companies are looking for pockets of demand that can support branded accommodation, with destinations increasingly built around a specific travel proposition rather than simply the size of the city.

IHCL opened a 30-room Ginger in Siwan in Bihar in June, followed by boutique resort Tree of Life Himalaya in Hartola, Uttarakhand, and another one in Chettinad, Tamil Nadu.

In the pipeline

Dimitris Manikis, president, EMEA, at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, the world’s largest hotel franchising company and operator of brands including Ramada, Days Inn and Microtel, said: “India is changing so rapidly that a tier-III city can become a tier-II market within months as new airports and highways come in. Look at the infrastructure pipeline: 27 airports are being developed in India and another 50 are in the pipeline, compared with virtually none in Europe.”

India's domestic travel market is increasingly underpinning the hotel industry, with the World Travel & Tourism Council, a global travel and tourism industry body, estimating domestic visitor spending at $203 billion in 2025, or 86% of total travel and tourism spending.

Consultancy HVS Anarock, in its January 2026 review of 2025, said domestic tourism remained the sector's strongest pillar, with short breaks, drive-to leisure travel, pilgrimages, weddings and social celebrations helping tier-II and III cities gain ground on the travel map.

For hotel management companies, this offers a way to expand without having to own the underlying real estate, said Rattan Keswani, deputy managing director of Lemon Tree Hotels and former president of Trident Hotels.

“Portfolio breadth is now becoming as important as the hotel or room count. It is really about strengthening and carpet-bombing locations. Once one brand enters a market, others follow because owners realize they cannot survive on their own and consumers trust a brand,” he said.

Also Read | Della bets on 3,600-key hotel pipeline to drive township projects

Demand in smaller locations can also be generated locally in the form of weddings, pilgrimages, regional trade and family occasions, with guests travelling in from surrounding towns and villages.

“A destination does not necessarily need a large corporate base if it has a strong enough reason for people to visit, and the branded hotel can become part of the infrastructure that supports that travel,” Keswani said.

Royal Orchid is exploring emerging micro-locations such as Kevadia near the Statue of Unity in Gujarat. French hospitality major Accor is taking Novotel to Sambalpur, Odisha, with a 120-room property signed to open in 2031, expanding its footprint to fast-growing regional markets.

Network effect

Keswani said owners of hotels in emerging markets are realizing that they may struggle to compete independently as the arrival of one recognized brand can encourage other hotel companies to follow. The advantage lies not only in the brand but in its distribution network: a guest searching for a hotel in one emerging destination can potentially become a customer elsewhere within the chain's network.

That makes portfolio breadth important. A company with several brands can offer an owner different price points and formats, while being able to add another brand as the destination develops.

"Larger hotel companies are not looking to leave any empty spaces in their hotel portfolios," said Prashant Biyani, vice president and hospitality analyst at Elara Capital. "IHCL brought back Gateway and is expanding Ginger. They are expanding their presence wherever they are not right now. For hotel companies, it is about portfolio maximization, everywhere is the focus."

Other than Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts, which remains focused on luxury, the others are expanding across categories. The strategy is visible in the scale of the expansion underway.

Also Read | IHCL to merge Oriental Hotels in all-stock deal, adding 825 rooms

IHCL ended the first quarter of FY27 with 645 hotels, including 263 in its pipeline, across its portfolio. Domestic demand has been strong across the board, but particularly strong in the leisure markets of Rajasthan and Goa, IHCL’s management said on an earnings call on July 21. Its management fee income grew 26% to 168 crore in Q1 FY27 from 133 crore a year earlier.

ITC Hotels said in its Q1 results that its managed portfolio had crossed 200 hotels, while management fees rose 35% year-on-year, helped by the performance of properties at leisure locations.

EIH is leaning heavily on management contracts as it expands. In December 2025, it announced an Oberoi resort at Makaibari Tea Estate, and in August it announced a partnership with Bhartiya Group to develop 20 luxury lifestyle resorts, with the initial locations including Coorg, Kabini and Hampi.

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Meet the Author

Varuni Khosla

Varuni Khosla is a journalist with Mint, where she covers the consumer economy with a focus on hospiRead more

tality and tourism, luxury, the business of sports, art, and the alcohol and food and beverage industries. Based in New Delhi, she reports on how brands and cultural sectors grow, shape consumer demand and compete in one of the world’s fastest-evolving markets.<br><br>Varuni has been a journalist since 2009 and brings more than 17 years of experience reporting on India’s business landscape. She specialises in covering the industries shaping India’s consumption economy, and is widely recognised as a key voice in these areas.<br><br>Over the years, she has closely tracked the rise of India’s luxury and hospitality sectors, the transformation of advertising and marketing as brands respond to digital platforms and changing audiences, and the economics of sport, from sponsorships and leagues to the expanding commercial ecosystems around teams, athletes and media rights. Her reporting on the business of art explores the growing global market for South Asian art and the role of collectors, galleries and auction houses.<br><br>Her stories frequently draw on exclusive conversations with founders, executives and industry leaders, combining market data with on-the-ground reporting to offer readers insight into the companies and trends shaping India’s evolving consumption economy.

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HomeCompaniesNewsListed hotel chains take the road less travelled to find new growth in obscure locations

Listed hotel chains take the road less travelled to find new growth in obscure locations

Varuni Khosla
5 min read1 Sep 2026, 11:45 AM IST
The broader trend suggests India's hotel growth is shifting from a metro-centric model to a geographically diversified, destination-led model.
The broader trend suggests India's hotel growth is shifting from a metro-centric model to a geographically diversified, destination-led model.
Summary

Hotel companies are broadening their reach by exploring lesser-known destinations as domestic tourism flourishes. Recent developments highlight a shift towards management contracts in smaller markets, identifying unique travel demands and enhancing brand visibility across diverse regions.

Gift this article

As the country’s domestic tourism grows, riding India's buoyant leisure travel trend, listed hospitality companies are rapidly signing up hotels in obscure micro-markets from Barapani to Maniyagarh Hills and Omkareshwar.

As the country’s domestic tourism grows, riding India's buoyant leisure travel trend, listed hospitality companies are rapidly signing up hotels in obscure micro-markets from Barapani to Maniyagarh Hills and Omkareshwar.

Hotel companies are fanning out, looking aggressively for contracts to increase not only their income from management fee but also to widen their presence across tier-III and IV markets as development peaks in the bigger cities.

Recent signings include ITC Hotels’ Storii at Amchong Tea Estate on the outskirts of Guwahati and a Welcomhotel in Salasar, Rajasthan. Taj parent Indian Hotel Companies Ltd added properties in Jawai, Bharatpur, in Rajasthan, Sindhudurg in Maharashtra and signed one in Barapani, Meghalaya.

Hotel companies are fanning out, looking aggressively for contracts to increase not only their income from management fee but also to widen their presence across tier-III and IV markets as development peaks in the bigger cities.

Recent signings include ITC Hotels’ Storii at Amchong Tea Estate on the outskirts of Guwahati and a Welcomhotel in Salasar, Rajasthan. Taj parent Indian Hotel Companies Ltd added properties in Jawai, Bharatpur, in Rajasthan, Sindhudurg in Maharashtra and signed one in Barapani, Meghalaya.

Lemon Tree announced hotels in Omkareshwar and Chitrakoot in Madhya Pradesh in January, Khurpatal in Uttarakhand, Barog in Himachal Pradesh and Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh.

Also Read | Luxury or budget? Hotel chains strike upon a juicy middle ground

Scale is becoming less about room count alone and more about the breadth of brands and distribution that a company can offer owners and guests. Oberoi Hotels parent EIH has been taking its brands to destination-led markets, with recent and planned properties including Makaibari Tea Estate in West Bengal, Kabini and Hampi in Karnataka, and Rajgarh Palace atop the Maniyagarh Hills in Chandra Nagar, Madhya Pradesh.

The expansion is not simply about moving into smaller cities, said consultants. Hotel companies are looking for pockets of demand that can support branded accommodation, with destinations increasingly built around a specific travel proposition rather than simply the size of the city.

IHCL opened a 30-room Ginger in Siwan in Bihar in June, followed by boutique resort Tree of Life Himalaya in Hartola, Uttarakhand, and another one in Chettinad, Tamil Nadu.

In the pipeline

Dimitris Manikis, president, EMEA, at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, the world’s largest hotel franchising company and operator of brands including Ramada, Days Inn and Microtel, said: “India is changing so rapidly that a tier-III city can become a tier-II market within months as new airports and highways come in. Look at the infrastructure pipeline: 27 airports are being developed in India and another 50 are in the pipeline, compared with virtually none in Europe.”

India's domestic travel market is increasingly underpinning the hotel industry, with the World Travel & Tourism Council, a global travel and tourism industry body, estimating domestic visitor spending at $203 billion in 2025, or 86% of total travel and tourism spending.

Consultancy HVS Anarock, in its January 2026 review of 2025, said domestic tourism remained the sector's strongest pillar, with short breaks, drive-to leisure travel, pilgrimages, weddings and social celebrations helping tier-II and III cities gain ground on the travel map.

For hotel management companies, this offers a way to expand without having to own the underlying real estate, said Rattan Keswani, deputy managing director of Lemon Tree Hotels and former president of Trident Hotels.

“Portfolio breadth is now becoming as important as the hotel or room count. It is really about strengthening and carpet-bombing locations. Once one brand enters a market, others follow because owners realize they cannot survive on their own and consumers trust a brand,” he said.

Also Read | Della bets on 3,600-key hotel pipeline to drive township projects

Demand in smaller locations can also be generated locally in the form of weddings, pilgrimages, regional trade and family occasions, with guests travelling in from surrounding towns and villages.

“A destination does not necessarily need a large corporate base if it has a strong enough reason for people to visit, and the branded hotel can become part of the infrastructure that supports that travel,” Keswani said.

Royal Orchid is exploring emerging micro-locations such as Kevadia near the Statue of Unity in Gujarat. French hospitality major Accor is taking Novotel to Sambalpur, Odisha, with a 120-room property signed to open in 2031, expanding its footprint to fast-growing regional markets.

Network effect

Keswani said owners of hotels in emerging markets are realizing that they may struggle to compete independently as the arrival of one recognized brand can encourage other hotel companies to follow. The advantage lies not only in the brand but in its distribution network: a guest searching for a hotel in one emerging destination can potentially become a customer elsewhere within the chain's network.

That makes portfolio breadth important. A company with several brands can offer an owner different price points and formats, while being able to add another brand as the destination develops.

"Larger hotel companies are not looking to leave any empty spaces in their hotel portfolios," said Prashant Biyani, vice president and hospitality analyst at Elara Capital. "IHCL brought back Gateway and is expanding Ginger. They are expanding their presence wherever they are not right now. For hotel companies, it is about portfolio maximization, everywhere is the focus."

Other than Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts, which remains focused on luxury, the others are expanding across categories. The strategy is visible in the scale of the expansion underway.

Also Read | IHCL to merge Oriental Hotels in all-stock deal, adding 825 rooms

IHCL ended the first quarter of FY27 with 645 hotels, including 263 in its pipeline, across its portfolio. Domestic demand has been strong across the board, but particularly strong in the leisure markets of Rajasthan and Goa, IHCL’s management said on an earnings call on July 21. Its management fee income grew 26% to 168 crore in Q1 FY27 from 133 crore a year earlier.

ITC Hotels said in its Q1 results that its managed portfolio had crossed 200 hotels, while management fees rose 35% year-on-year, helped by the performance of properties at leisure locations.

EIH is leaning heavily on management contracts as it expands. In December 2025, it announced an Oberoi resort at Makaibari Tea Estate, and in August it announced a partnership with Bhartiya Group to develop 20 luxury lifestyle resorts, with the initial locations including Coorg, Kabini and Hampi.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Varuni Khosla

Varuni Khosla is a journalist with Mint, where she covers the consumer economy with a focus on hospiRead more

tality and tourism, luxury, the business of sports, art, and the alcohol and food and beverage industries. Based in New Delhi, she reports on how brands and cultural sectors grow, shape consumer demand and compete in one of the world’s fastest-evolving markets.<br><br>Varuni has been a journalist since 2009 and brings more than 17 years of experience reporting on India’s business landscape. She specialises in covering the industries shaping India’s consumption economy, and is widely recognised as a key voice in these areas.<br><br>Over the years, she has closely tracked the rise of India’s luxury and hospitality sectors, the transformation of advertising and marketing as brands respond to digital platforms and changing audiences, and the economics of sport, from sponsorships and leagues to the expanding commercial ecosystems around teams, athletes and media rights. Her reporting on the business of art explores the growing global market for South Asian art and the role of collectors, galleries and auction houses.<br><br>Her stories frequently draw on exclusive conversations with founders, executives and industry leaders, combining market data with on-the-ground reporting to offer readers insight into the companies and trends shaping India’s evolving consumption economy.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesNewsListed hotel chains take the road less travelled to find new growth in obscure locations
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