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Hotel chains loosen purse strings for marquee asset makeovers

Varuni Khosla
4 min read7 Jul 2026, 02:25 PM IST
The focus on upgrading existing assets is emerging as a common theme across the country's listed hotel players. (Photo: Pixabay)
The focus on upgrading existing assets is emerging as a common theme across the country's listed hotel players. (Photo: Pixabay)
Summary

Leading Indian hotel chains aim to enhance their pricing power and profit margins by refurbishing their existing marquee properties.

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NEW DELHI : India's leading hotel operators are opening their wallets to spruce up some of their oldest and most iconic properties, with consultants estimating that the combined renovation bill could reach 2,000-3,000 crore in FY27.

NEW DELHI : India's leading hotel operators are opening their wallets to spruce up some of their oldest and most iconic properties, with consultants estimating that the combined renovation bill could reach 2,000-3,000 crore in FY27.

During their fourth-quarter earnings calls, EIH Ltd, Indian Hotels Co. Ltd (IHCL) and Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd said they were stepping up capital expenditure on marquee assets to preserve pricing power and drive higher yields.

During their fourth-quarter earnings calls, EIH Ltd, Indian Hotels Co. Ltd (IHCL) and Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd said they were stepping up capital expenditure on marquee assets to preserve pricing power and drive higher yields.

A common theme

EIH, an Oberoi Group company, outlined a multi-year refurbishment programme as it looks to strengthen its existing portfolio while awaiting new room additions.

Renovation work, including structural upgrades, is underway at The Oberoi Grand, Kolkata, while nearly 90 rooms at The Oberoi, Bengaluru, are being refurbished in phases. Four floors each at The Oberoi, Mumbai, and Trident Nariman Point are also being renovated, along with a complete revamp of food and beverage outlets at Trident Bandra Kurla Complex.

Also Read | Hotel chains double down on resorts as leisure travel booms

The projects are being executed in phases and timed to coincide with lean seasons to minimize the impact on occupancy.

EIH spent 600-700 crore in 2025-26 alone, and expects to maintain a similar annual run rate over the next one to two years, before spending rises around FY29-FY30 as larger projects enter execution.

The company renovated its iconic The Oberoi, New Delhi, a few years ago. The hotel, which was shut for 20 months, now generates more than twice, and “probably closer to three times”, the gross operating profit it did before the refurbishment, said he said managing director and chief executive Vikramjit Singh Oberoi on the call, adding that he expected The Oberoi Grand in Kolkata to witness a similar ramp up because of its strong brand recall and established customer base.

During IHCL's Q4FY26 earnings call, managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) Puneet Chhatwal said it was investing in refreshed assets alongside new brands, digital capabilities and emerging hospitality formats to position itself for long-term relevance.

“Over the last three years, we have invested over 2,500 crore in capital expenditure to strengthen our iconic assets and enhance strategic capabilities. We will spend 1,000-1,200 crore annually to strengthen our existing competitive advantages and at the same time, build new ones,” he said.

Also Read | DS Group boosts FY27 hotel investment by 50% to ₹1,500 cr amid hospitality boom

A preservation bid

Hotel operators are investing in existing assets where demand is already proven, Vikramjit Singh, founder and chairman and managing director of Alivaa Hotels and ex-president of Lemon Tree Hotels, told Mint. “Their renovation capex directly translates into pricing power, which is why brands are focusing on upgrading marquee hotels in established markets rather than refurbishing every property in the portfolio.”

Lemon Tree Hotels, too, is nearing the end of a multi-year catch-up refurbishment programme across its owned portfolio. During the Q4FY26 earnings call, chairman Patanjali G. Keswani said the company undertook “hard calls” that weighed on costs to upgrade ageing assets, including guest rooms, public areas and critical equipment such as air-conditioning systems and generators. Of the roughly 5,000 rooms identified for renovation, about 4,000 required heavy refurbishment, and around 85% of that work has already been completed.

Keswani added that renovation expenditure, which accounted for 5.8% of revenue spent on goods and services tax, technology, and refurbishment in FY26, is expected to decline to 1.9% of revenue in FY27 before normalizing to 1.2-1.4% in subsequent years. Based on its FY26 revenue of 1,444 crore, the guided renovation spend for FY27 would amount to about 27 crore, roughly half of which would be capitalized.

The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts has also focused on asset enhancement. During FY26, it refurbished and added seven food and beverage outlets across properties, including in New Delhi and Jaipur, relaunched a luxury retail space in Bengaluru, upgraded spa and wellness facilities and converted villas into premium private villas.

The company said these initiatives are expected to generate a projected 25% yield on cost. “These flagship hotels are the most important assets for these companies. They have a very important role not only in the top line of the hotel but also in establishing the overall positioning of the brand,” said Akash Datta, managing director, hotels and hospitality group at consultancy HVS Anarock.

Also Read | Hotel chains chase demand boom, but like to go asset light

While major refurbishments can improve room rates and profitability in some cases, the broader objective is often to protect pricing power rather than to chase incremental gains. “It's to protect a company's top line. If they do not upgrade their marquee assets, they probably see a risk in rates coming down,” Datta said.

Extensive refurbishments can also lower operating costs by replacing ageing infrastructure with newer technology, while allowing hotels to reposition themselves for changing consumer preferences, he added.

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Meet the Author

Varuni Khosla

Varuni Khosla is a journalist with Mint, where she covers the consumer economy with a focus on hospiRead more

tality and tourism, luxury, the business of sports, art, and the alcohol and food and beverage industries. Based in New Delhi, she reports on how brands and cultural sectors grow, shape consumer demand and compete in one of the world’s fastest-evolving markets.<br><br>Varuni has been a journalist since 2009 and brings more than 17 years of experience reporting on India’s business landscape. She specialises in covering the industries shaping India’s consumption economy, and is widely recognised as a key voice in these areas.<br><br>Over the years, she has closely tracked the rise of India’s luxury and hospitality sectors, the transformation of advertising and marketing as brands respond to digital platforms and changing audiences, and the economics of sport, from sponsorships and leagues to the expanding commercial ecosystems around teams, athletes and media rights. Her reporting on the business of art explores the growing global market for South Asian art and the role of collectors, galleries and auction houses.<br><br>Her stories frequently draw on exclusive conversations with founders, executives and industry leaders, combining market data with on-the-ground reporting to offer readers insight into the companies and trends shaping India’s evolving consumption economy.

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Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesNewsHotel chains loosen purse strings for marquee asset makeovers

Hotel chains loosen purse strings for marquee asset makeovers

Varuni Khosla
4 min read7 Jul 2026, 02:25 PM IST
The focus on upgrading existing assets is emerging as a common theme across the country's listed hotel players. (Photo: Pixabay)
The focus on upgrading existing assets is emerging as a common theme across the country's listed hotel players. (Photo: Pixabay)
Summary

Leading Indian hotel chains aim to enhance their pricing power and profit margins by refurbishing their existing marquee properties.

Gift this article

NEW DELHI : India's leading hotel operators are opening their wallets to spruce up some of their oldest and most iconic properties, with consultants estimating that the combined renovation bill could reach 2,000-3,000 crore in FY27.

NEW DELHI : India's leading hotel operators are opening their wallets to spruce up some of their oldest and most iconic properties, with consultants estimating that the combined renovation bill could reach 2,000-3,000 crore in FY27.

During their fourth-quarter earnings calls, EIH Ltd, Indian Hotels Co. Ltd (IHCL) and Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd said they were stepping up capital expenditure on marquee assets to preserve pricing power and drive higher yields.

During their fourth-quarter earnings calls, EIH Ltd, Indian Hotels Co. Ltd (IHCL) and Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd said they were stepping up capital expenditure on marquee assets to preserve pricing power and drive higher yields.

A common theme

EIH, an Oberoi Group company, outlined a multi-year refurbishment programme as it looks to strengthen its existing portfolio while awaiting new room additions.

Renovation work, including structural upgrades, is underway at The Oberoi Grand, Kolkata, while nearly 90 rooms at The Oberoi, Bengaluru, are being refurbished in phases. Four floors each at The Oberoi, Mumbai, and Trident Nariman Point are also being renovated, along with a complete revamp of food and beverage outlets at Trident Bandra Kurla Complex.

Also Read | Hotel chains double down on resorts as leisure travel booms

The projects are being executed in phases and timed to coincide with lean seasons to minimize the impact on occupancy.

EIH spent 600-700 crore in 2025-26 alone, and expects to maintain a similar annual run rate over the next one to two years, before spending rises around FY29-FY30 as larger projects enter execution.

The company renovated its iconic The Oberoi, New Delhi, a few years ago. The hotel, which was shut for 20 months, now generates more than twice, and “probably closer to three times”, the gross operating profit it did before the refurbishment, said he said managing director and chief executive Vikramjit Singh Oberoi on the call, adding that he expected The Oberoi Grand in Kolkata to witness a similar ramp up because of its strong brand recall and established customer base.

During IHCL's Q4FY26 earnings call, managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) Puneet Chhatwal said it was investing in refreshed assets alongside new brands, digital capabilities and emerging hospitality formats to position itself for long-term relevance.

“Over the last three years, we have invested over 2,500 crore in capital expenditure to strengthen our iconic assets and enhance strategic capabilities. We will spend 1,000-1,200 crore annually to strengthen our existing competitive advantages and at the same time, build new ones,” he said.

Also Read | DS Group boosts FY27 hotel investment by 50% to ₹1,500 cr amid hospitality boom

A preservation bid

Hotel operators are investing in existing assets where demand is already proven, Vikramjit Singh, founder and chairman and managing director of Alivaa Hotels and ex-president of Lemon Tree Hotels, told Mint. “Their renovation capex directly translates into pricing power, which is why brands are focusing on upgrading marquee hotels in established markets rather than refurbishing every property in the portfolio.”

Lemon Tree Hotels, too, is nearing the end of a multi-year catch-up refurbishment programme across its owned portfolio. During the Q4FY26 earnings call, chairman Patanjali G. Keswani said the company undertook “hard calls” that weighed on costs to upgrade ageing assets, including guest rooms, public areas and critical equipment such as air-conditioning systems and generators. Of the roughly 5,000 rooms identified for renovation, about 4,000 required heavy refurbishment, and around 85% of that work has already been completed.

Keswani added that renovation expenditure, which accounted for 5.8% of revenue spent on goods and services tax, technology, and refurbishment in FY26, is expected to decline to 1.9% of revenue in FY27 before normalizing to 1.2-1.4% in subsequent years. Based on its FY26 revenue of 1,444 crore, the guided renovation spend for FY27 would amount to about 27 crore, roughly half of which would be capitalized.

The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts has also focused on asset enhancement. During FY26, it refurbished and added seven food and beverage outlets across properties, including in New Delhi and Jaipur, relaunched a luxury retail space in Bengaluru, upgraded spa and wellness facilities and converted villas into premium private villas.

The company said these initiatives are expected to generate a projected 25% yield on cost. “These flagship hotels are the most important assets for these companies. They have a very important role not only in the top line of the hotel but also in establishing the overall positioning of the brand,” said Akash Datta, managing director, hotels and hospitality group at consultancy HVS Anarock.

Also Read | Hotel chains chase demand boom, but like to go asset light

While major refurbishments can improve room rates and profitability in some cases, the broader objective is often to protect pricing power rather than to chase incremental gains. “It's to protect a company's top line. If they do not upgrade their marquee assets, they probably see a risk in rates coming down,” Datta said.

Extensive refurbishments can also lower operating costs by replacing ageing infrastructure with newer technology, while allowing hotels to reposition themselves for changing consumer preferences, he added.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Varuni Khosla

Varuni Khosla is a journalist with Mint, where she covers the consumer economy with a focus on hospiRead more

tality and tourism, luxury, the business of sports, art, and the alcohol and food and beverage industries. Based in New Delhi, she reports on how brands and cultural sectors grow, shape consumer demand and compete in one of the world’s fastest-evolving markets.<br><br>Varuni has been a journalist since 2009 and brings more than 17 years of experience reporting on India’s business landscape. She specialises in covering the industries shaping India’s consumption economy, and is widely recognised as a key voice in these areas.<br><br>Over the years, she has closely tracked the rise of India’s luxury and hospitality sectors, the transformation of advertising and marketing as brands respond to digital platforms and changing audiences, and the economics of sport, from sponsorships and leagues to the expanding commercial ecosystems around teams, athletes and media rights. Her reporting on the business of art explores the growing global market for South Asian art and the role of collectors, galleries and auction houses.<br><br>Her stories frequently draw on exclusive conversations with founders, executives and industry leaders, combining market data with on-the-ground reporting to offer readers insight into the companies and trends shaping India’s evolving consumption economy.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
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