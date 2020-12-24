Hotel chains reimagine NY eve dinner

Luxury hotels are planning to home deliver special menus to keep the Christmas and New Year spirit alive and help break the monotony and seclusion caused by the pandemic. Top hospitality chains are serving up everything from Christmas pudding to Dundee cakes and roast turkey for people forced to celebrate Christmas and New Year at home.

The Taj group of hotels, through its food delivery app, Qmin, is offering traditional holiday menus from over 27 hotels across a dozen cities starting at ₹2,800 for two. Each order comes with a link to a virtual music performance by the Shillong Chamber Choir.

The app expects holiday orders to jump 40-50% in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai and Kolkata. “Qmin has introduced Holiday Soirée menus featuring an array of Asian, Indian and European delights with traditional holiday favourites, sweet treats, and kids’ menu. Each special holiday meal is being delivered with a surprise goodie bag," said Akshay Tripathi, general manager at IHCL.

Meanwhile, ITC Hotels is offering a special ‘biryani and pulao collection’, which can be ordered through Zomato and Swiggy across six cities starting at ₹625. The hospitality firm has designed special handis with detailed heating instructions for an authentic Dum Pukht experience. “In November, we did 100 orders a day. Numbers doubled in the past 3-4 days and this trend should continue till January first week," said Atul Bhalla, head, food delivery vertical at ITC Hotels.

While traditional Christmas specialities, including Dundee cake, plum cake and roast turkey, remain a key focus, hotels said they have tried to create a localized menu. Hyatt India, for instance, has created a localized holiday menu—not for delivery—offering non-vegetarian sadhya, styled on traditional Syrian Christian cooking methods, at Grand Hyatt, Kochi.

At Hyatt Regency Pune and Residences there are vegetarian alternatives such as parsnips, butternut squash, kale and baby beetroot, all procured from local farms.

“This year’s holiday menu has seen a great focus on using local products. While we understand Christmas and New Year’s menus are incomplete without traditional favourites, we have been focusing on incorporating family oriented menus that are savoured by everyone," said Arif Patel, regional vice president, sales and marketing, Hyatt India.

Hilton is using locally sourced ingredients with regional dishes such as Gowda Mutton (Karnataka) and Kori Gassi (Mangalorean chicken curry). “There is an option of also customizing Christmas hampers using goodies such as plum cakes, mince pie and cookies," said Prashant Kulkarni, director, food and beverage operations, Hilton India. “On an average, we get over 200 delivery orders in a month. This has definitely opened up a new stream of business for us."

Radisson Hotel Group, which is allowing guests to order food from EazyDiner platform, has created buffet as well as a-la-carte menus. “This year we introduced Meetha, a medley of traditional sweets to add authentic Indian flavour to festivities," said Rakesh Sethi, corporate executive chef, operations, South Asia, Radisson Hotel Group.

