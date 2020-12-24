Hotel chains reimagine NY eve dinner

Meanwhile, ITC Hotels is offering a special ‘biryani and pulao collection’, which can be ordered through Zomato and Swiggy across six cities starting at ₹625. The hospitality firm has designed special handis with detailed heating instructions for an authentic Dum Pukht experience. “In November, we did 100 orders a day. Numbers doubled in the past 3-4 days and this trend should continue till January first week," said Atul Bhalla, head, food delivery vertical at ITC Hotels.