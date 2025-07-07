Hotel deals more than double in Jan-June to $225 mn, but momentum could weaken
Varuni Khosla 6 min read 07 Jul 2025, 06:11 PM IST
Summary
Deals worth $225 million have already been closed in January-June this year, more than doubling from $93 million recorded in the same period of 2024, according to data from property and real estate consultancy JLL Hotels and Hospitality Group shared exclusively with Mint.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
India’s hotel industry saw hectic dealmaking in the first six months of 2025 amid bets rising affluence will continue to drive travel and tourism demand in the world's fifth-largest economy.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less
topics
Read Next Story