Hotel deals more than double in Jan-June to $225 mn, but momentum could weaken

Hotel openings in 2025 a little slower

JLL said hotel openings slowed slightly in the first quarter of 2025 though, with 31 new hotels opened compared to 36 during the same period last year. But the number of rooms that became operational or came into the total supply pipeline went up significantly: around 3,250 rooms versus 2,300 in the same period last year, which implied that new hotels are being built with more rooms, possibly based on changing demand. India has about 200,000 branded hotel rooms and is expected to reach 300,000 by 2030, according to industry data.