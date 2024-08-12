“We had the election this year. When compared to the previous elections, the impact of this election has been more than previous years," said Vikramjit Singh Oberoi, managing director and CEO of EIH Ltd that runs Oberoi Hotels, in the company's investor call last week. “This (slow growth) was just a temporary circumstance and we should see demand come back in the third and fourth quarter of the year." He said the company's performance was hit due to high summer temperatures in locations like Rajasthan and lower demand.