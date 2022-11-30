Hotel occupancies dip in Oct amid fall in business travel

While nationwide hotel occupancy slumped for the month of October 2022, compared to September, owing to a drop in business travel because of the festival season, average room rates in the organised hotel industry continued their upward trend, helping hotels maintain their revenues to above the pre-pandemic levels for the month.According to a new report by hospitality consultancy HVS Anarock, Hotels & Hospitality Overview India, Mumbai and New Delhi remain the top markets with occupancy rates exceeding 65% in October 2022, while Goa had the highest average rate, over ₹10,000 for the month.In October, room occupancies slumped the most in cities like Chandigarh, New Delhi and Hyderabad between 5-10% as compared to October 2019. Mumbai and Bengaluru, too, saw a low of under 5%. The company, though, said that occupancies remained strong in Kolkata, Pune, Goa, Chennai and Kochi, higher by about 1-5%.

