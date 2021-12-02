Hotel occupancies touch highest level since covid outbreak

“The Indian hotel sector has regained its optimism following a faster-than-expected recovery in travel demand in recent months. We predict the sector’s performance in the October-December 2021 quarter to be closer to pre-pandemic levels, with nationwide occupancy in the range of 62-64%, compared to 38% and 69% at the same time in 2020 and 2019 respectively," said Mandeep S Lamba, President (South Asia) at HVS Anarock.