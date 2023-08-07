New Delhi: Country-wide hotel occupancy rates were fell marginally month-on-month in June even as they rose from a year ago period. In June, most major markets saw average rates drop 1-3% when compared to May, in spite of remaining above the pre-pandemic levels. The June ended quarter witnessed strong increase in rates compared to the same period in 2022, which boosted revenue per available room, despite a minor decline in occupancy rate. According to a report by hospitality consultancy HVS, about 5,900 new hotel rooms across 84 properties opened up this calendar year, and another 12,500 rooms were signed for about 142 hotels, the company said.

In a positive, average daily rate of hotel rooms across India rose a healthy 16-18% on a year-on-year basis in three months to June.

When comparing month-on-month figures for June 2023 to 2022 figures, the number is 13-15% higher, said the report by the Anarock-owned hospitality consultancy. Average daily rate figures are between 23% and 25% higher than June 2019, and settled at ₹6,600-6,800 over the corresponding 2019 figures.

For the month, the most growth in room occupancy was seen in metro cities of New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and Kochi, of up to 5%. Surprisingly, there was a major dip in cities like Pune, Bengaluru and Chandigarh at 5-10%, and a smaller decline of up to 5% in the Goa and Hyderabad markets.

India’s domestic air traffic rose 19% year-on-year in June, but fell marginally from May.