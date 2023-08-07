Hotel occupancy down sequentially in June

New Delhi: Country-wide hotel occupancy rates were fell marginally month-on-month in June even as they rose from a year ago period. In June, most major markets saw average rates drop 1-3% when compared to May, in spite of remaining above the pre-pandemic levels. The June ended quarter witnessed strong increase in rates compared to the same period in 2022, which boosted revenue per available room, despite a minor decline in occupancy rate. According to a report by hospitality consultancy HVS, about 5,900 new hotel rooms across 84 properties opened up this calendar year, and another 12,500 rooms were signed for about 142 hotels, the company said.

