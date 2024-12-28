"The growth story of many individual hotel companies has been very strong for the last year or so, and that's the wave we've all been riding. Not much has changed in terms of growth in the last one year. The demand for hotels seems very strong. This year, we are seeing strong growth in the wedding business. If we were to exclude G20 from the same period last year, then the event-based growth is still very strong, especially in the second half of this year," said Chalet's managing director and chief executive Sanjay Sethi.