Hotels body seeks infra status, tax sops from budget
GST on hotel tariffs and restaurants within hotel premises must be reduced from 18% to 12% to ensure that Indian hotels are on par with global markets
India’s hospitality industry is pushing for tax exemptions as well as infrastructure status from budget 2023, said Hotel Association of India.
