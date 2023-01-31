Hotels body seeks infra status, tax sops from budget

GST on hotel tariffs and restaurants within hotel premises must be reduced from 18% to 12% to ensure that Indian hotels are on par with global markets. Taxes on hotels in China, Singapore and Thailand are at 5-7%, and India can only get its intended 100 million foreign tourists by such policy interventions. The body said infrastructure status will encourage atmanirbharta and more local investments.

