Hotels chase execution as investors check in on launch timelines

As India's hospitality industry enters its next growth leg, looking to add over 100,000 branded rooms to cross 300,000 keys by 2029, investors are looking beyond the hotel signing numbers to their actual operation timelines. With revenue growth from existing properties cooling after the post-pandemic boom, analysts are increasingly asking listed companies when their development pipelines will translate into operating hotels and, therefore, earnings.
Recent earnings calls of Taj Hotels' parent Indian Hotels Co. Ltd (IHCL), Oberoi parent EIH, Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts and Lemon Tree Hotels, among others, saw analysts seek greater clarity on opening timelines and execution, even as the companies continued to sign new properties.
India’s branded hotel supply reached 196,464 rooms in 2025, up 9.3% with a 68% occupancy, and a pipeline of 114,151 rooms by 2029-30, a 58% increase over the current capacity, according to a recent report by hospitality consultancy Hotelivate-Savills.