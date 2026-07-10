Hotels chase execution as investors check in on launch timelines

As India's hospitality industry enters its next growth leg, looking to add over 100,000 branded rooms to cross 300,000 keys by 2029, investors are looking beyond the hotel signing numbers to their actual operation timelines. With revenue growth from existing properties cooling after the post-pandemic boom, analysts are increasingly asking listed companies when their development pipelines will translate into operating hotels and, therefore, earnings.
As India's hospitality industry enters its next growth leg, looking to add over 100,000 branded rooms to cross 300,000 keys by 2029, investors are looking beyond the hotel signing numbers to their actual operation timelines. With revenue growth from existing properties cooling after the post-pandemic boom, analysts are increasingly asking listed companies when their development pipelines will translate into operating hotels and, therefore, earnings.
Recent earnings calls of Taj Hotels' parent Indian Hotels Co. Ltd (IHCL), Oberoi parent EIH, Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts and Lemon Tree Hotels, among others, saw analysts seek greater clarity on opening timelines and execution, even as the companies continued to sign new properties.
Recent earnings calls of Taj Hotels' parent Indian Hotels Co. Ltd (IHCL), Oberoi parent EIH, Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts and Lemon Tree Hotels, among others, saw analysts seek greater clarity on opening timelines and execution, even as the companies continued to sign new properties.
India’s branded hotel supply reached 196,464 rooms in 2025, up 9.3% with a 68% occupancy, and a pipeline of 114,151 rooms by 2029-30, a 58% increase over the current capacity, according to a recent report by hospitality consultancy Hotelivate-Savills.
As revenue growth from existing hotels begins to normalize after the post-pandemic boom, analysts said the emphasis is more on not just announcing new projects but bringing them online, as only operational hotels bring in revenues.
According to consultancy HVS Anarock, India's hotel sector saw a moderation in April-May 2026 due to seasonal demand softening and geopolitical uncertainties. Average room rates and RevPAR, or revenue per available room, fell sequentially as corporate meetings and incentive travel slowed down at the end of the fiscal year. Even so, the performance was better than a year ago, it said.
"Several factors have impacted the same-store growth for hotel companies in the last 15 months. Due to this, the focus has shifted to timely opening the new hotels which can bring in volume growth through higher room nights sold," Prashant Biyani, vice president institutional equity and hospitality expert at Elara Capital, told Mint.
He said opening schedules have become even more important, as new supply is expected to enter the market from 2028. "Hotels which get opened earlier may have shorter payback periods," Biyani said.
Listed hotel companies have responded by providing more granular guidance on opening schedules along with fresh signing details. IHCL, for instance, guided around 60 hotel openings and roughly 5,000 room additions annually in its Q4FY26 call from a pipeline of more than 31,000 keys, while Lemon Tree laid out opening years for individual hotels through FY30. EIH, too, focused on projects nearing completion, outlining expected delivery windows, rather than only announcing fresh additions to its pipeline.
Execution lags
Execution delays are a key factor for the heightened scrutiny. "Hotel opening timelines are with at least a six-month delay," said Biyani.
During Leela's latest earnings call, analysts sought clarity on the timelines for its projects in Ayodhya, Agra and Ranthambore. Its management said the timelines were revised due to inherent uncertainties of project construction, but added that the approvals, funding and execution across the developments remained on track.
Lemon Tree, too, acknowledged that openings of managed and franchised hotels had been delayed because of factors beyond its control, but maintained that the execution would accelerate as projects progressed.
To be sure, hotel development often gets delayed as it depends on multiple stakeholders, including owners, developers, contractors and government agencies. Approvals, financing, construction schedules, airport connectivity and owner readiness can all alter commissioning timelines, even for established hotel operators.
A maturing industry
Akash Datta, managing director at hospitality consultancy HVS Anarock, said the sharper focus on openings reflects a maturing hotel sector, rather than weakening investor confidence.
"We've moved into a more stabilized phase after the strong post-covid growth. Analysts are looking much more deeply at the drivers of growth. The only way a hotel company earns is when the hotel operates,” he said.
Industry heads also said the increased focus on openings marks the natural next phase of growth after several years of rapid expansion through management contracts and franchise agreements.
"The hospitality sector is moving towards a more execution-driven phase of growth, which feels like a natural next step from the expansion cycle we've seen over the past few years," said K.B. Kachru, president of the Hotel Association of India and chairman, South Asia, Radisson Hotel Group.
He added that hotel companies spent the post-pandemic years building large development pipelines to capture India's long-term travel demand. The priority is now shifting towards ensuring those projects are completed on time so that planned investments translate into operating hotels from future pipelines.
“There needs to be the right balance between signings and openings. We all need to speed up execution and opening hotels,” Kachru added. “Everyone is focusing on that because demand is much more than supply.”
As per ratings firm Icra, the premium room inventory in tier-1 cities is seen clocking a compounded annual growth rate of 5-6% over FY25-FY28, while demand is seen higher at 8-10% over the period.
He said the industry should aim to open greenfield hotels within about two-and-a-half years of signing, while hotel conversions should ideally be completed within nine to 12 months. However, varying approval timelines across states continue to slow execution. "Tourism is a state subject. Some states are quicker and are pushing ease of doing business. There has to be a clear relationship between signings and openings,” he said.
Management matters
Industry executives also pointed to a structural reason behind delays in management contract-led growth.
Vikramjit Singh, founder and chairman and managing director of Alivaa Hotels and Resorts, said many projects in hotel pipelines are being developed by first-time or relatively inexperienced owners, who may not have the same capital resources, engineering capabilities or project execution experience as established hotel companies.
“While the signings are happening, the actual materialization on the ground depends on the owner building the hotel,” said Singh, who was earlier the president of Lemon Tree Hotels. Delays often arise because developers underestimate the complexity of executing a hospitality project for the first time, he added.
Multi-asset owners are often preferred by brands because they have greater familiarity with timelines, approvals and construction requirements.
Singh said this could also lead to a greater focus on hotel conversions, where existing properties are upgraded to brand standards and brought into operation faster than greenfield developments. “Hotel conversions are instant, they reach the market much faster than greenfield pipelines,” he said, pointing to examples where existing hotels have been converted into branded properties.