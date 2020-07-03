NEW DELHI : Hotels across segments are offering discounts and staycation packages to woo customers back as restrictions ease and properties resum operations in various states. Experts believe that the immediate goal of hospitality firms is to increase the footfall after a prolonged lockdown and offer packages that helps hotels to ease liquidity burden and revive customer confidence.

After a three-month pause, which resulted in a loss of about ₹15,000 crore in March and April, the hospitality industry is gradually coming back to business from 8 June.

"I think these offers will revive demand to a certain extent as pockets of consumers are also strained. If guests are getting good deals along with no cancellation fee policy it would be enticing as change of plans is inevitable in the current times," said Dilip Datwani, former president of the Hotel and Restaurant Association of Western India.

Accor has launched special vouchers for 30, 000 Accor Plus members who will be able to avail additional discounts over 10 standard deduction. With over 50 hotels to choose from across India, the offer is valid for bookings and stay between 1 July to 31 December 2020. Guests will also be able to upgrade their room without any additional cost (subject to availability).

“The Accor Plus prepaid voucher is a perfect holiday opportunity for our members. They can enjoy their stay for a minimum price at our hotels. Almost 70% of our members renew their membership every year and they get to enjoy a plethora of properties- locally and nationally at a price point that fits their desires and wallets," said Prashanth Kumar, vice-president Accor Plus, India and South Asia.

Meanwhile, Hilton has launched Dream Away offer under which travellers need to make bookings by 15 July for stays until 31 March, 2021 to avail extra discounts, free cancellation and no advance deposit at the time of booking. Hilton Honors (loyalty program) members get an additional 5% savings while non-members can avail upto 30% using this offer.

"As we tide over the current covid19 pandemic, flexibility in planning, savings, and enhanced cleanliness processes are parameters that are pmore likely to influence the decision-making process of travelers," said, Manish Tolani vice-president and commercial director Hilton India.

Local travel is set to resume with people looking for getaways within or nearby to their cities. Keeping the trend in view, Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Ltd said that it has created special staycation packages to help people relax, refresh and rejuvenate themselves from the lockdown woes.

“Embracing this new trend of domestic travelling which is closer to home or at a driveable distance, we have introduced exclusive staycation and daycation packages across their properties under our brands – THE Park Hotels and Zone by The Park," said Vijay Dewan, managing director, Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Ltd and deputy chairman of CII - Eastern Region.

The Piccadily Lucknow has also launched Great Monsoon offer to encourage staycation focussed on locals and guests from nearby cities. Pick up and drop from the airport and all meals /refreshments are on the house.

"We have also launched budget friendly meal packages to encourage local clientele. The menu focuses on healthy and fresh food to help boost immunity. The takeaway option is being promoted at special rates and offerings which has been very well received by locals," said Dheeraj Kukreja, chief operating officer, Piccadily Holiday Resorts.

