Hotels lean on domestic demand in Q1 as global travel falters

India’s listed hotel companies entered fiscal year 2027 (FY27) facing disrupted international travel and weaker foreign tourist arrivals as the West Asia conflict escalated. Yet resilient domestic demand helped cushion the shock, with hotel occupancy and revenue per available room (RevPAR) strengthening in May and June.
With high-paying foreign guests temporarily harder to attract, operators leaned more heavily on domestic corporate travel and MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions) to keep rooms filled.