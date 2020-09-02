Hotels look to weddings to revive fortunes amid pandemic

Known for luxurious royal-themed weddings across properties such as Rambagh Palace, Jaipur and Umaid Bhawan, Jodhpur, IHCL-owned Taj group of hotels, for instance, has introduced e-concierge to digitally assist guests with pre-planning the wedding. It includes virtual visits of hotels and locations along with video consultations, with spa and beauty specialists for brides and grooms. It also offers help with organising private charters through a partnership with Vistara and other airlines.