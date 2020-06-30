Hotels may bounce back to pre-covid business levels in up to two years: Report

Though unlock 1.0 has allowed hotels to open in a few cities, ride ahead seems bumpy with limited demand offtake for rooms, Food and beverage and other recreational business. Hotels could rather earn better revenues serving as covid support facilities in more affected cities such as Delhi and Mumbai, found the report. Over 60% of respondents have up to 10% of their total hotels serving as quarantine facilities predominantly in key markets, with some of these hotels providing rooms for the “Vande Bharat Mission"