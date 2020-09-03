Hotels pin hopes on big fat weddings to turn a corner

With no sign of international borders opening, destination wedding clients have also started booking domestic hotels. Typically, the wedding segment contributes 10% to a hotel’s overall revenue. The focus is now on quality of service, rather than the number of guests. Hotels are offering virtual assistance in wedding planning personalizing decor, food menu and gifts, starting with packages from ₹1.5-30 lakh a day. Many customers are also seeking assistance to live-stream the wedding ceremony for those who cannot attend.