Hotels start 2023 on a high, air travel demand stays robust2 min read . Updated: 19 Jan 2023, 12:24 AM IST
Travel firms said, unlike other years, demand for hotel rooms has remained robust in the first fortnight of this month.
Hotels across India will likely carry on the strong booking momentum of the New Year’s Eve weekend through this month, buoyed by the Republic Day holiday and demand during the wedding season, including honeymooners.