Hotels want you to be a good tipper, even when you don’t have cash
Hotels are experimenting with new digital ways to get tips to housekeepers and other public-facing employees
Hotels are experimenting with new digital ways to get tips to housekeepers and other public-facing employees
Mike Lynn paid his way through graduate school by bartending and waiting tables. He has written more than 80 academic papers on tipping.
The professor at Cornell University’s School of Hotel Administration doesn’t always have cash on hand to tip hotel housekeepers, though.
“If I remember to get the cash, I’ll leave $2 to $3 a night," he says. “If I don’t remember to get the cash I leave nothing."
Rare is the traveler who hasn’t faced an awkward tipping situation in the age of Apple Pay, Google Pay, Venmo and Zelle. I’ve sheepishly apologized for not having cash when the bellman delivers bags to my room or an employee brings up extra towels, occasions that travel veterans say merit a tip. And I’ve also rushed to an ATM minutes before checkout to get cash for the housekeeper.
Cashless-tipping options are available in some corners of travel. I sent a tip via Venmo to the chair massage therapist at the American Express Centurion Lounge in Los Angeles this summer and noticed a QR code to tip the piano player at Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport. Still, you won’t find cashless-tipping options in many hotels.
That is about to change. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, parent of Days Inn, Ramada, Wyndham and other chains, last week announced plans to offer a mobile-tipping option to the owners of more than 6,500 hotels in the U.S. and Canada. The company expects more than 100 hotels to have it in place by the end of the year.
The New Jersey-based company started kicking the tires of digital tipping apps early this year to address a pandemic-induced labor shortage, especially among housekeepers, and younger travelers’ move away from paper currency, according to Chief Information Officer Scott Strickland.
“Nowadays who travels with cash?" he says.
Wyndham is the first major chain to roll out digital tipping nationally. Hilton Hotels & Resorts says it is testing cashless tipping at select hotels and Kimpton Hotels, part of IHG Hotels & Resorts, plans a test before the end of the year.
Wyndham settled on Béné, a cashless-tipping platform, and has been testing it at 20 hotels across geographic areas and brands. Hotel guests who want to tip can scan a QR code in a small plastic frame on the nightstand and receive tipping options.
Hotels added the frame so people didn’t flip the paper over and jot notes on it. They added photos of employees to the frames because Wyndham’s test showed tipping rates were higher when travelers could attach a name and face to the person cleaning their room.
Suggested tip amounts vary by hotel, but in general have ranged from $3 to $10 at Wyndham’s properties. Wyndham’s average stay is 1.5 days. Guests clicking the QR code usually pick the middle tipping option, Mr. Strickland says.
A custom option is also available. One guest at a Microtel in Plattsburgh, N.Y., left a $50 tip for a housekeeper, he says.
The test at Wyndham focused mainly on housekeepers, but Wyndham is pitching Béné to hotel owners for other front-line workers, too, including bellmen and the front desk. Front-desk workers are generally the least-tipped public-facing hotel employees, Wyndham says.
Some bell staff have already asked Wyndham for business cards printed with their QR code so they can hand it out to guests, Mr. Strickland says.
Travelers pay a 7.9% service fee to tip digitally, money that goes to Béné. The hotel owners pay $50 for the QR code materials, he says.
Employees are paid via debit card tied to their QR code. Wyndham picked Béné in part because it offers the debit-card option instead of funneling payments only through payroll deposits, letting workers access their money immediately for needs like transit home.
Other companies in the digital-tipping game include TipYo, TipBrightly and Grata. Travelers willing to go the extra mile could also avoid fees by borrowing a few dollars from other guests and reimbursing them via Venmo.
Unite Here, a hospitality union, says the pandemic and a trend toward digital payments have driven housekeepers’ tips down in the past few years.
Union member Fabiola Benavides, a longtime hotel housekeeper in San Francisco, told me she’s lucky to get $20 a month in tips today, versus $100 in the past. She considers $5 a day for a room cleaning that takes 30 to 40 minutes is a fair tip and says housekeepers prefer tips to be paid daily. Critics of hotel tipping for a variety of employees say hotels could alleviate this issue by paying workers more.
Cash or no cash, the group has been asking travelers to request daily housekeeping to keep housekeepers’ hours up. Hotels have continued Covid-19 cleaning policies that reduce the frequency of cleaning unless a guest asks for daily service.
In surveys, roughly one-third of travelers say they tip the hotel housekeeper, but Cornell’s Mr. Lynn says that number might be higher than reality, since people don’t want to appear cheap.
“My guess is that’s about the number of people who think you’re supposed to tip the hotel maid," he says.
Business travelers expensed $6.17 per person per trip on average for out-of-pocket tips for hotel housekeeping, valet, shuttle and breakfast tips, according to TripActions, a travel expense and management company.
Mr. Lynn says mobile-tipping options increase the likelihood of tipping in situations where people aren’t presented with a bill, like they are in restaurants. Wyndham says travelers are five times more likely to tip when given a mobile option, citing data from Béné.
Stella Garber, the 35-year-old founder of a technology startup near Chicago, says she tipped hotel housekeepers $5 or $10 a night before she stopped carrying cash about five years ago. Not tipping makes her feel “horrible," she says, but not enough to get her to an ATM. Mobile tipping for hotel workers would get her back in the habit, she says, adding that she’d probably tip more.
“Digital money feels fake," Mrs. Garber says. “It has that psychological thing to it."
Who to Tip at Hotels, and How Much
Travel trade groups offer these recommendations on gratuities:
Hotel courtesy shuttle driver: $1-$5 per person plus $1 per bag.
Valet/parking attendant: $1-$5 when your car is delivered.
Bell staff/porters: $1-$5 per bag when bags are delivered and when checking out.
Housekeeping: $1-$5 per night, left daily.
Concierge: $5 and up depending on your request.
Items delivered to room upon guest’s request: $2 for one item, $1 per additional item
Sources: American Society of Travel Advisors; American Hotel & Lodging Association.