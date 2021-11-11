Hotstar accounts for 37% of Disney+’s overall subscriptions as user base dips

“Disney+ Hotstar subscriptions decreased versus the prior quarter and accounted for about 37% of our total Disney+ paid subscriber base as of the end of the fourth quarter. The ARPU (average revenue per user) for Hotstar on a linked quarter basis from Q3 to Q4 this year, has decreased, and that was a result of lower per subscriber advertising revenue because there were fewer IPL (Indian Premier League) matches this year. In Q4, there were only 18, and the number was around 29 in Q3," Christine Mccarthy, senior executive vice-president and chief financial officer at Disney said during an earnings call. Mccarthy added that the draw of content in India goes beyond the IPL to other general entertainment properties.