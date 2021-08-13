Hotstar makes up 40% of Disney+’s overall subscriber additions in Q3

To be sure, Disney+ Hotstar's average monthly revenue per paid subscriber is significantly lower than the average monthly revenue per paid subscriber for Disney+ in other markets, the company said in a statement. ARPU for Disney+ decreased to $4.16 from $4.62 due to a higher mix of Disney+ Hotstar subscribers in the current quarter compared to the year-ago period, partially offset by a lower mix of wholesale subscribers and increases in retail pricing. “Disney+ Hotstar ARPU also increased from Q2 to Q3 due to higher ad revenue per subscriber, reflecting the roughly four weeks of IPL matches that were played in Q3 versus none in Q2," McCarthy added. The IPL will return this September, she said.

