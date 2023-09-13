Companies
Hottest graphics processing unit maker’s India playbook
Leslie D’Monte 10 min read 13 Sep 2023, 10:53 PM IST
SummaryNvidia’s processors power generative AI applications, making it one of the hottest technology firms in the world today. Analysts have predicted its processors to remain in shortage all through 2024.
Bengaluru: Behind ChatGPT, the blockbuster generative artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot capable of creating human-like text based on context and past conversations, are about 20,000 graphics processing units (GPUs). Behind these GPUs is a 30-year-old American company, Nvidia.
