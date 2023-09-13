Hottest graphics processing unit maker’s India playbook

Jensen Huang, Nvidia’s co-founder, president, and chief executive officer, was in India earlier this month. What was he up to? Well, he has been visiting India since 2004, or ever since the company started its India operations. But this trip was different. He signed deals with two of India’s largest conglomerates. Those could have far-reaching implications for Indian businesses. The agreements, with Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) and the Tata Group, will help the two conglomerates create AI infrastructure. The two groups, with their enormous resources, could have attempted building the infrastructure themselves, buying GPUs as needed. But it isn’t that simple. Nvidia’s chips (the company doesn’t run its own fabs but designs the chips) are in massive demand across the world and analysts have predicted the company’s processors to remain in shortage all through 2024. For every company, accessing these chips to power their AI operations is a challenge. The deals secure access to computing power.

