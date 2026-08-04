Housing demand remains strong, creating market share opportunity, says Pirojsha Godrej

Godrej Properties Ltd (GPL), India’s best-selling residential developer, started fiscal year 2027 (FY27) with the strongest sales performance among the country’s top listed real estate firms, underscoring sustained demand for branded developers even as its reported earnings weakened because of accounting-driven revenue recognition.
Sales bookings rose 22% year-on-year to ₹8,651 crore in the April-June quarter, (Q1FY27) marking the sixth consecutive quarter in which GPL recorded booking value of more than ₹7,000 crore.