‘Housing finance arm sale will help focus on Fincorp’

In May, Poonawalla Fincorp said it was looking to raise capital to fuel growth. In filings, the company said its board had given in-principle approval to raise funds in unit Poonawalla Housing Finance Ltd. The initial plan was to raise funds of not more than ₹1,000 crore with a stake dilution of less than 15% during FY23. It had also said it might look at a possible IPO of the housing finance arm.

