Home >Companies >News >Housing market stays tight as homeowners stay put
2019 is expected to be another tough year for real estate, given the ongoing liquidity problem, but a few positive signs are emerging. Photo: iStock

Housing market stays tight as homeowners stay put

3 min read . 10:59 AM IST Nicole Friedman , The Wall Street Journal

  • Supply crunch pushes prices near record highs

Americans are holding on to their homes longer, and it is costing would-be home buyers.

The length of time U.S. homeowners stay put has been rising steadily, a big reason why the inventory of homes for sale is at record lows and prices are near all-time highs.

