Housing market stays tight as homeowners stay put

Housing market stays tight as homeowners stay put3 min read . 10:59 AM IST
- Supply crunch pushes prices near record highs
Americans are holding on to their homes longer, and it is costing would-be home buyers.
The length of time U.S. homeowners stay put has been rising steadily, a big reason why the inventory of homes for sale is at record lows and prices are near all-time highs.
