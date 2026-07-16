Mumbai-based Aurum PropTech acquires Housing.com for ₹458 crore — Here's all we know about the deal

Mumbai-based Aurum PropTech has acquired Australia's REA Group's property platform Housing.com for an enterprise value of ₹458 crore in an all-equity deal as part of its expansion strategy, according to a filing with the exchanges today.

Aurum, in its release on 16 July, informed the stock exchanges that it has entered into a binding share acquisition agreement to acquire a 100% stake in Housing.com in an all-equity transaction, with an enterprise value of ₹458 crore. The valuation makes it among the biggest deals in the property technology space, a PTI report noted.

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According to the release, Aurum said the strategic transaction brings Housing.com into its ecosystem as an integrated platform, spanning property discovery, transactions, financing, rentals and management across the real estate life cycle.

Aurum PropTech acquires Housing.com — All we know As per the release, Aurum PropTech will acquire 100% of Housing.com through the issuance of 1,97,93,309 equity shares (representing about 20.5% of the enlarged share capital).

Following the transaction, REA India's total shareholding in Aurum PropTech will increase to 24.9%.

The deal envisions “two leaders, one ecosystem”, where Housing’s real estate consumer marketplace, with 58 million average monthly traffic and 12 million monthly active users, joins Aurum’s ecosystem to form an end-to-end technology stack that powers every stage of the real estate lifecycle.

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It is also viewed as an alignment of interests with REA India Pte, “becoming a substantial shareholder through an all-equity transaction, laying a strong foundation for strategic alignment and mutual growth”.

It added that the acquisition will build an AI-native operating system for Indian real estate, which “will improve efficiency and customer experience across discovery, matching, pricing and decisioning across the platform”.

The PTI report noted that Aurum had, in July 2025, bought housing brokerage platform PropTiger from the REA Group for ₹ 86.45 crore.

86.45 crore. Aurum PropTech owns and operates NestAway, HelloWorld, Aurum Analytica, Sell.do, and PropTiger — spanning rentals, coliving, data analytics, sales automation, and digital transactions, the report added.

During the last fiscal year, Aurum PropTech's profit stood at ₹ 72 lakh, compared with a net loss of ₹ 41.22 crore in 2024-25. Total income almost doubled to ₹ 412.43 crore from ₹ 273.66 crore.

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‘Setting a new benchmark for how real estate is discovered’ “Bringing marketplace and transactions together on one platform will create compounding synergies that will drive the next phase of value creation. The real power lies in the data flywheel as Housing and Aurum platforms work together, every intent, intelligence, transaction, financing and living makes the whole ecosystem smarter, setting a new benchmark for how real estate is discovered, transacted, and serviced in India,” said Ashish Deora, Founder and CEO of Aurum Ventures

Cameron McIntyre, REA Group CEO, acknowledged Aurum's capability and local market knowledge to operate the India business, adding, “We are confident it will be in the right hands and is well placed to build on the strong foundations the team has established.”

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(With inputs from PTI)

About the Author Jocelyn Fernandes Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news. A...Read More ✕ Jocelyn Fernandes

As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.

Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.

She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).

Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art.

She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email:

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LinkedIn: Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art.She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in X/ Twitter handle: @scribeJocelyn LinkedIn: LinkedIn