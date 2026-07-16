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Mumbai-based Aurum PropTech acquires Housing.com for ₹458 crore — Here's all we know about the deal

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated16 Jul 2026, 03:28 PM IST
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Mumbai-based Aurum PropTech has acquired REA Group's property platform Housing.com for enterprise value of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>458 crore in an all-equity deal to expand its real estate business.
Mumbai-based Aurum PropTech has acquired REA Group's property platform Housing.com for enterprise value of ₹458 crore in an all-equity deal to expand its real estate business. (Representative Image )
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Mumbai-based Aurum PropTech has acquired Australia's REA Group's property platform Housing.com for an enterprise value of 458 crore in an all-equity deal as part of its expansion strategy, according to a filing with the exchanges today.

Aurum, in its release on 16 July, informed the stock exchanges that it has entered into a binding share acquisition agreement to acquire a 100% stake in Housing.com in an all-equity transaction, with an enterprise value of 458 crore. The valuation makes it among the biggest deals in the property technology space, a PTI report noted.

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According to the release, Aurum said the strategic transaction brings Housing.com into its ecosystem as an integrated platform, spanning property discovery, transactions, financing, rentals and management across the real estate life cycle.

Aurum PropTech acquires Housing.com — All we know

  • As per the release, Aurum PropTech will acquire 100% of Housing.com through the issuance of 1,97,93,309 equity shares (representing about 20.5% of the enlarged share capital).
  • Following the transaction, REA India's total shareholding in Aurum PropTech will increase to 24.9%.
  • The deal envisions “two leaders, one ecosystem”, where Housing’s real estate consumer marketplace, with 58 million average monthly traffic and 12 million monthly active users, joins Aurum’s ecosystem to form an end-to-end technology stack that powers every stage of the real estate lifecycle.

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  • It is also viewed as an alignment of interests with REA India Pte, “becoming a substantial shareholder through an all-equity transaction, laying a strong foundation for strategic alignment and mutual growth”.
  • It added that the acquisition will build an AI-native operating system for Indian real estate, which “will improve efficiency and customer experience across discovery, matching, pricing and decisioning across the platform”.
  • The PTI report noted that Aurum had, in July 2025, bought housing brokerage platform PropTiger from the REA Group for 86.45 crore.
  • Aurum PropTech owns and operates NestAway, HelloWorld, Aurum Analytica, Sell.do, and PropTiger — spanning rentals, coliving, data analytics, sales automation, and digital transactions, the report added.
  • During the last fiscal year, Aurum PropTech's profit stood at 72 lakh, compared with a net loss of 41.22 crore in 2024-25. Total income almost doubled to 412.43 crore from 273.66 crore.

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‘Setting a new benchmark for how real estate is discovered’

“Bringing marketplace and transactions together on one platform will create compounding synergies that will drive the next phase of value creation. The real power lies in the data flywheel as Housing and Aurum platforms work together, every intent, intelligence, transaction, financing and living makes the whole ecosystem smarter, setting a new benchmark for how real estate is discovered, transacted, and serviced in India,” said Ashish Deora, Founder and CEO of Aurum Ventures

Cameron McIntyre, REA Group CEO, acknowledged Aurum's capability and local market knowledge to operate the India business, adding, “We are confident it will be in the right hands and is well placed to build on the strong foundations the team has established.”

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(With inputs from PTI)

About the Author

Jocelyn Fernandes

Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news. A...Read More

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