Housing.com CEO Dhruv Agarwala reveals how he lost 71 kg in two years: 'I felt I was going to die...'
Housing.com CEO Dhruv Agarwala in 2021 embarked on a remarkable journey to shed his extra weight following an emergency hospital visit in October of the same year after the tech entrepreneur felt like he was having a heart attack.