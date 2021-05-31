Housing.com launches Housing Price Index in collaboration with ISB

Speaking on the virtual launch of the index, Durga Shanker Mishra, secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, said, “The Housing Price Index jointly developed by the Indian School of Business and Housing.com has the potential to emerge as a good indicator of the country’s real-estate market health. The real estate sector has been impacted due to the COVID-led slowdown and overall uncertainty. At this time, it is essential to track the growth via credible sources that will help authorities make quicker and informed decisions during such exogenous shocks. We have observed that the demand has already picked up in Q1 2021 and the sector has started to show signs of recovery."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}