How a beer giant manages through waves of covid around the world

As the global crisis continued, he fell into a new rhythm: In the mornings, he cared for his then-4-year-old son Shaurya and infant son, Veer, who was born soon after the family went into lockdown. At noon, he sat down in front of his two laptops—one for Zoom meetings and the other for running computer code. He checked in with colleagues, put his older son down for a nap in the midafternoon and spent some time reviewing code. In the evening hours, he briefed company leaders in New York and St. Louis on his team’s projections.