How a CEO rescued a big bet on big oil; ‘there were a lot of doubters’

Occidental says it has no plans to stop producing oil but also aims to be a leader in “carbon management." It wants to develop 70 plants by 2035 to suck carbon dioxide out of the air, store it in the ground and sell carbon credits to businesses seeking to offset their own emissions—a technology still in its commercial infancy that received a boost thanks to tax credits included in the climate package President Biden signed into law last month. The company also plans to use the gas to squeeze more oil from underground.

